VALDOSTA – Several organizations came together Tuesday to explore the nonprofit lifecycle during the first session of the Nonprofit Capacity Building Series.
The Greater Valdosta United Way kicked off the virtual four-part series via Zoom. Staff from local nonprofits, as well as groups from other Georgia areas, joined the conversation that encompassed phases of a nonprofit.
Sayge Medlin of the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia led the discussion.
She presented a graphic that shows how an organization can expand from an idea to a mature group. If the nonprofit becomes stagnant, it could lead to shutdown, the graphic showed.
"The thing that you do in one stage of a life cycle may not work in another stage," Medlin said.
Participants expressed organizations must consistently use various strategies while keeping its initial mission in mind.
She asked participants what they believed to be the leadership competencies for each phase of the lifecycle.
For the adolescent phase, the next step after start-up, the participants responded with the following: organization, flexibility, speaking skills and passion.
Kristin Hanna of the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta said "innovative leaders" are needed in the stagnant phase "to re-address the mission and accomplish the goals."
Medlin, along with UGA peer Julie Meehan, gave the nonprofits tips and words of advice to take with them.
A breakout workshop was included in the session.
Other topics were growth during the pandemic and assessing nonprofits.
The United Way continues its series Tuesday, Feb. 9, with the topic, board engagement. Session three, Feb. 16, is for executive directors learning to lead through change while session four, Feb. 23, will be about fundraising in 2021.
Registration is free for nonprofits and is available until Monday, Feb. 8, for the Feb. 9 session. Call (229) 242-2208 to register.
