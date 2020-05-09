Virtual Vikings: LHS takes art show online

VALDOSTA – The arts have become more important than ever with all the homebound people binging television show, playing video games and reading books.
The cultivation of artistic talents within the next generation will ensure all of these things and so much more will continue.
COVID-19 may have shut down schools but Lowndes High School art teachers Daisy Taylor and Sherry Bennett did not want it to shadow the artistic talents of the students.
“Art allows students small victories. Students realize more confidence as they finally get an eye right on a portrait they have been struggling with for days, or they understand how to sculpt the perfect ears for their clay animal sculpture,” Taylor said.
Annually, Lowndes' National Art Honor Society sponsors a Spring Art Competition and, as schools were closed, it could not happen in its regular fashion.
With a bit of ingenuity, the exhibit took place online.
Any Lowndes High School student could enter the contest. Each student could submit up to four works. Art could be projects made in class or made at home with each being judged on creativity, skill and originality.
More than 80 submissions were sent in, making the judging process difficult for artists and educators who served on the panel, but the accolades were narrowed down to the following:
Best In Show: "Comfortably Numb" by Shelby Hammack.
First Place: "Glass Bottle" by Halle Gandy.
Second Place: "The Rabbit" by Amelia Music.
Third Place: "Sun in your Hair" by Kaylee Dickey.
Twenty pieces were chosen as honorable mentions.
“Watching my students come up with a solution to a creative problem through sketching and making is my passion, and these kids need art because for many of them, the fine arts may be what’s motivating them through high school. That’s what the arts provided for me as a student, and that is what I hope our program does for our kids,” Taylor said.
The complete art show and list of winners can be found online at sites.google.com/lowndes.k12.ga.us/lhs-spring-art-show-2020/.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.