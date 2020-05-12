VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University graduates had their day.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several event cancellations, including the traditional VSU 229th spring commencement, but the university still wanted to honor its graduates.
VSU planned to stream the virtual undergraduate and graduate ceremonies on its website Saturday night, but technical difficulties derailed the plan.
Instead, the ceremonies both streamed on YouTube Live where families and friends filled the comment section with congratulatory remarks. Multiple supporters of the graduates expressed how proud they felt.
On a separate site, “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background as the names of students were called with their degree programs listed similar to the traditional commencement. Some slides were accompanied by photos of the students and comments from them.
Sierra Goff, who graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology, thanked her parents for their support. She expressed gratitude for memories she made as a student.
Kyrsten Giebeig thanked her family and said the last three years have been the best of her life.
The website included a video address from Gov. Brian Kemp, who mentioned the unexpected situation of seniors completing their college careers online. He said students will now be prepared to enter the workforce and face their next challenge.
“Graduation may look a little different this year but know that Georgia is proud and cheering you on,” he said. “From my family to yours, congratulations to the Class of 2020.”
Lt. Shannon Kingston of the Hahira Police Department was among the Class of 2020 undergraduates. She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. The officer had traveled to St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday.
“It was nice to tune in to graduation sitting at the beach, but I missed the excitement of being there in person with the rest of the graduates and our families,” she said.
During the undergraduate ceremony, VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal thanked the students for their resilience during a historic time.
He said while they won’t be “lighting up the sky” – referring to fireworks that usually conclude commencement – he knows students and their families will “light up the internet” with photos and remarks.
Jacob R. Bell, Student Government Association president, and Amea J. Thompson, Student Government Association vice president, were the undergraduate keynote speakers.
In a joint speech, Thompson reflected on her time at VSU. She said the university has fueled her passion and helped her dreams become a reality.
She spoke of students having unique stories and backgrounds.
“We come from nearby and far away, from all over the country and around the world,” she said. “We are every shade of skin color, every creed of faith, every gender identity and sexual orientation. Our common ground brings us together, and our differences strengthen us.”
Bell looked back on experiences he’s had at VSU including completing an internship at the Georgia State Capitol, studying abroad twice and being elected SGA president for two terms.
“While there truly is no way to virtually recreate the commencement that happens on VSU’s historic front lawn, today, May 9, 2020, we mark this incredible milestone and celebrate all we have accomplished as individuals and as members of Blazer Nation,” he said.
Ashlie M. Prain gave the graduate school’s keynote speech. She graduated with a master of public administration.
During her speech, she spoke of how the Class of 2020 graduates were still able to be successful despite “unfortunate circumstances.”
“Today, we celebrate you. We celebrate your hard work and dedication,” she said. “ … I am so proud of this class and grateful for all of you because now that we have reached our goal, we must move on together and there is no better time than the present.”
At the conclusion of the undergraduate ceremony, moments from the year spread across the screen including clips of the football and dance teams, campus events and more.
A few video slides displayed students as they spoke of graduating.
One student presented a TikTok, a photo of Carvajal in the background, as she pretended she was receiving her degree from him.
One student didn’t speak in her video; she simply danced in her cap.
Degree certificates will be mailed to students in a few weeks, Carvajal said.
