VALDOSTA – More than 2.4 million people were diagnosed with sexually transmitted diseases in 2018 and almost 40,000 were diagnosed with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Many new HIV and STD diagnoses could be prevented through proper prevention practices and access to judgment-free education, according to a statement from the South Health District.
South Health District’s Infectious Disease Program and Office of Adolescent & School Health wants to provide that education.
The groups are hosting the REAL Table Talk Virtual Summit, 6 p.m., Aug. 20, according to the statement. The virtual health education video round table will be focused on STD and HIV prevention, education, PrEP, etc.
“Even though we are not able to hold in-person events, it is important that we continue to provide this education to our community. We are excited to have found a way to continue to serve the residents of our district, but in a safe and socially distanced way,” said Sharah Denton, HIV prevention manager. “We hope that this event will help remind everyone that, while it is extremely important to protect yourself against COVID-19, you can’t forget to also protect yourself against HIV and STDs.”
During the event, participants will be able to submit confidential questions via an online portal. The anonymous questions will be answered by public health staff during the video conference. During the event, staff will provide virtual demonstrations, prevention education and information regarding available public health services.
Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in virtual giveaways.
To learn more or to register to attend, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/HIV. Must be 18 or older to register.
