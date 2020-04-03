Virtual race honors James Eunice

VALDOSTA – For the first time in nine years, the James Eunice Legacy 5K will not be a physical race.
This year, it will be virtual due to social distancing stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
John and Tammy Eunice have been carrying on the legacy of their late son, 17-year-old James Eunice, who drowned in Ocean Pond in 2011.
Money from the race will not only benefit a scholarship fund in his honor but Tammy Eunice said a portion of the proceeds will go toward a Thomasville-based COVID-19 relief fund.
“That will be fed directly into the South Georgia area,” she said. “ … I think this is something James would’ve been all on board to do.”
A donation of either $250 or 25% of the entry proceeds will go toward the COVID-19 relief fund, whichever amount is greater, John Eunice said.
“(It) gives back to a community that gave a lot to us and continues to give a lot to us,” he said. “A lot of people are hurting and this is a way that James’ foundation can give back, as well.”
A virtual race allows for participants to run wherever they would like, on a treadmill for example, and submit their times.
Entrants not wanting to run can still donate, organizers said.
Awards will be given to the top male and top female, as well as top winners in the age categories and to the donor who gives the most money.
Aside from its structure, another change to the race is the absence of sponsors due to the current state of the local economy, according to organizers.
“The beauty of this, even without sponsors, we’re able to continue to give back and to help agencies who are helping others during this time,” John Eunice said. “Everyone who enters helps because it goes back into the community in some way, shape or form.”
Runners will have from now until noon April 11 to race and submit their full names and times to either acourseline@earthlink.net or jltaeunice@yahoo.com.
Todd Smoot, operator of A/Course Line, will conduct finish line services and will post results on Facebook.
Registration is $20 without a T-shirt and $30 with a T-shirt. Entries can be submitted at runsignup.com. Shirts will be mailed after April 11.
Organizers encourage runners to take photos participating and tag the James Eunice Legacy 5K Facebook page. Photos may also be sent to organizers for uploading.
More information is on the 5K Facebook page.
