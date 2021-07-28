Viral video involves Valdosta police cruiser

VALDOSTA — A video showing what appears to be an escape from a Valdosta Police Department cruiser has gone viral on social media platforms.
The video, which first appeared on the Tik Tok video service, shows a police car parked at a motel with a police officer working on a smartphone over the car’s trunk. Meanwhile, a young woman in the back of the cruiser has her hands out of the door’s window, working on the door handle.
The young woman gets the door open, jumps out and runs, her hands handcuffed.
The video has migrated to Facebook and Twitter, where it had at least 45,000 views as of Wednesday.
In a statement, police said the case involved a juvenile who was immediately captured.
“She was released to her guardian per the Department of Juvenile Justice,” the statement said.
Police said they will not release more information because the girl is a juvenile.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
