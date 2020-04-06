VALDOSTA – Ed Mullinax has seen it all before.
He manages Valdosta Pawn and he claims panic is the culprit. In the past, panic has been caused by mass shootings or talks on gun bans, but never because of a pandemic.
“Out of the blue, people have started pouring in buying guns and ammunition,” he said.
Mullinax said concerns over COVID-19 has driven a wave of customers looking for guns and ammunition with many of them being first-time buyers.
“About two weeks ago, it started and it hasn’t stopped. It’s going on to this very day,” he said Friday before the shop closed through April 13 as part of Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order. “Almost everybody in town, everywhere you go is sold out of firearms and ammunition, anywhere.”
Valdosta Pawn’s experience does not appear to be unique.
Americans bought 1.9 million guns in March, according to a New York Times report.
The dramatic spike in firearm sales has been the largest increase in seven years since the surge that followed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Pawn USA has experienced a similar increase in sales.
“Probably 60% of shoppers that have shown up the last couple of weeks only wanted guns and ammo,” said Dylan Barrs, manager at Pawn USA.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a shelter-in-place order for the state in response to the coronavirus. The mandate included a list of businesses deemed "essential" and able to stay open which includes gun and ammunition stores.
Though Kemp's order could keep the doors open, Pawn USA closed Friday, at least for two weeks. The store will assess whether to open or continue its temporary closure after the two-week period, Barrs said.
Mullinax said he has noticed a large amount of new buyers who have never owned firearms.
Understanding why people have flocked to gun retailers recently remains up for debate, but Leisa Flynn, professor of marketing and international business at Valdosta State University who specializes in consumer behavior, said fear could be the main driver.
“Fear can make that (normal purchasing) process break down. Fear can make you do things you wouldn't normally do," she said. "If you're afraid and you see something as a way to stop what you're afraid of, then you might buy something that you wouldn't normally.”
Fear has led droves of people into Barrs's pawn shop, saying larger sports stores did not have ammo in stock.
The hunting section at Academy Sports and Outdoors still boasted a wide variety of handguns but few rifles were left in the displays behind the counter Saturday afternoon.
Kelven Roberts came to Academy to shop for a handgun for his wife, Dimitria.
While neither have perviously owned a gun, Roberts said he worries for his wife’s safety as she is pregnant and a nurse.
“I feel like people are going to start breaking into houses with all this corona stuff,” he said.
Roberts of Lake Park said it was his idea to buy his wife a gun but she agreed after a friend shared a frightening story with her.
“She was run up on by a guy asking for money,” Roberts said.
Shopping with his young son, Kason, Roberts said they already have a combination lock at their house. Still, he added he plans to get another safe with a fingerprint scanner to keep the gun away from Kason.
“With his memory, if he saw that combination once, he’ll remember it,” Roberts said.
Several pawn store customers during the past three weeks cited home invasions as the reason for purchasing a gun or ammunition, Barrs said.
“You got a whole country in grocery stores fighting over groceries. They’re just panic buying,” Mullinax said. “They’re just buying them all up and they in turn buy firearms and ammunition and try to protect the stuff they bought up.”
A representative from America Outdoor Brands, the parent company of Smith & Wesson, said the corporation could not comment on the recent rise in gun sales as it is a gun manufacturer and not a retailer.
Ultimately, Barrs questioned the need to buy multiple weapons but understands people wanting to feel safe.
“I think everybody has the right to feel safe and to protect themselves. I don’t know if guns are always the right way to go for that, or at least not for everybody,” Barrs said.
“I think you’ve only got two hands, how many guns do you need? But you can’t put a price on peace of mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.