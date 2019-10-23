Violinist ready for Valdosta Symphony

VALDOSTA — Elena Urioste sees no difference between preparing to play the New York Philharmonic or the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
After this weekend, the renowned violinist can say she has done both.
"Every audience deserves the same level of commitment and preparation, and on any given night I try to communicate a thoughtful combination of what the composer intended to say and my own relationship to the music," Urioste said. "Of course different halls, acoustics and chemistry between the musicians onstage will influence the energy of the performance, but the preparation leading up to it, for me at least, is by and large the same."
She is scheduled to perform composer Samuel Barber's violin concerto, Op. 14, Saturday evening with the Valdosta Symphony.
"The perpetual motion finale of the Barber concerto was criticized by the original violinist for whom it was commissioned," said Howard Hsu, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra music director, "so the premiere was performed by someone else."
Urioste has no reservations about the piece or its finale. She said it is the work she has probably performed most with orchestras.
As for thoughts on the finale, Urioste said, "It’s so short I barely have time to formulate thoughts.
"The final movement of the Barber is under four minutes long, a veritable labyrinth of constantly moving, extremely fast notes," she added. "It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sort of deal. I find it quite exciting to switch gears so dramatically after nearly 20 minutes of expansive melodies — it’s music that demands my full attention both mentally and physically."
As for the audience, it should expect "the best of what it means to be American" from the concerto.
"Barber’s music, and this work in particular, is warm, generous and open, much like the landscape of this country," she said. "The first two movements are incredibly lush and romantic, and the third is a devilish whirlwind, a perpetual motion for the soloist and orchestra alike."
Urioste is an American performer, "who has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, and the Philadelphia and Cleveland orchestras," Hsu said.
She is "a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School. Notable teachers and mentors include Joseph Silverstein, David Cerone, Ida Kavafian, Pamela Frank, Claude Frank, Rafael Druian and Ferenc Rados," according to her biography. "The outstanding instruments being used by Elena are an Alessandro Gagliano violin, Naples c. 1706, and a Nicolas Kittel bow, both on generous extended loan from the private collection of Dr. Charles E. King through the Stradivari Society of Chicago."
"In addition to being a devoted musician, Elena is a yoga fanatic; a voracious reader; an occasional scarf knitter; a hopeless dreamer; and a lover of delicious food, semi-colons and corgis," according to information from VSO.
In addition to the Barber concerto, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform Mozart's "Magic Flute Overture," K. 620, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92, Hsu said.
"The Seventh Symphony’s glorious opening hits the audience like the spark of inspiration, and it teems with endless, irresistible energy that carries us away," Hsu said. "The haunting Allegretto movement of the Seventh Symphony was used in movies such as 'The King’s Speech' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse.'"
CONCERT
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart's "Magic Flute Overture," K. 620, Barber's violin concerto, Op. 14, with Elena Urioste on violin and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach, (229) 333-2150; or visitwww.valdostasymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.