VALDOSTA – With their season on the line in Game 2 of a state quarterfinal doubleheader against North Gwinnett Thursday night, the Lowndes Vikings needed a spark.
Instead, they caught fire.
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Lowndes' Noah Thigpen led off with a base hit and Georgia Tech commit Carson Page blasted a two-run homer deep to left field to knot the game at 3.
Despite two quick outs on fly balls, the Vikings were just getting started. Qrey Lott came up with a single and was hit with the ball on the throw to first –resulting in an extra base hit. Tate Sirmans dropped a bunt and Cooper Melvin did the same as Lott came in to give Lowndes a 4-3 lead.
Jordan Hudson followed up the bunt RBI with a base hit to load the bases and a high fly ball to left by Coleman Lewis was dropped in left field – allowing three runs to score and giving Lowndes a 7-3 advantage.
The onslaught continued as the Vikings reached the top of the order, with Thigpen smacking an RBI double to make it 8-3 in favor of the Vikings.
From there, North Gwinnett head coach Ryan Moity had seen enough of Game 2 starter Brodie Baweja, who allowed eight hits and nine runs (three earned) with no walks and no strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Reliever Cooper Chunn came in for damage control, but not before Page knocked another run in to make it a 9-3 ballgame. Chunn ended the threat by getting Nate Slaughter to ground out to end the inning.
The Vikings gave up one more run in the bottom of the sixth as the Bulldogs capitalized on a pair of walks with an RBI single from Erik Parker for the North Gwinnett's tenth hit of the night.
In the top of the seventh, Chunn settled in with three consecutive fly outs to bring the Bulldogs back to the plate with one last chance to make a dent in the lead.
The defensive effort yielded no more momentum for the Bulldogs as Gavin Zoeller and Chunn flew out and Jake Gaskill struck out to end the contest with the Vikings on top 9-4.
With the win, the Vikings (23-12) secured a split to force an elimination game with the winner advancing to the state semifinals.
"In this game in general, you can have one big inning and literally change the complexion of the ballgame and that one did it for those guys," Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. "We had some clutch hits in that inning and it was really, really good to see. Hopefully, we can bring those tomorrow. Hopefully, we didn't leave them out there."
Thigpen picked up the win in relief for the Vikings after going 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Game 2 starter Caleb Thornton lasted 3 2/3, allowing nine hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts in the game.
GAME 1
Despite an early 3-2 lead, the Vikings were done in by a pair of monster innings from the Bulldogs (30-7) to fall 12-3 in Thursday's opener.
Trailing 7-3 after two innings, the Vikings had already seen two balls leave the yard as Parker and Tyler Bak each homered to give the Bulldogs the upper hand.
Bak's long ball ignited a five-run second inning before both teams went quiet.
That is, until the sixth inning.
Gaskill led off drawing a walk before Koa Kloehs laid down a bunt and reached on an error by the Vikings to put two men on with no outs. Bak drew a walk to load the bases and Ryan Hall walked as well to bring Gaskill around to score for an 8-3 lead.
Parker doubled on a fly ball to left field to plate two more runs to push the lead to 10-3.
With a runner still in scoring position, the Bulldogs were hungry for more.
Baweja made a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Hall in for an eight-run lead with only one out.
The finishing touches came on the next at-bat as Nathan Kindland grounded into a fielder’s choice – bringing Parker across for the final margin.
With one last chance to make things interesting, the Vikings managed to draw two walks from Zoeller, but a strikeout, a fly out and ground out sealed a Game 1 loss.
In all, the Bulldogs tallied seven hits with Parker and Baweja knocking two apiece. Parker finished with a team-best four RBI in Game 1 while Kindland and Bak brought in two in the win.
"I don't think anything went wrong as much as their guy (Zoeller) just was really good," Page said. "You have to give their guy credit. The lefty's tough. He is pitcher. He pitches three pitches, kept us off balance all night and did a great, great job. I have to give him all the credit in the world for keeping us (quiet).
"We missed some locations and gave up some home runs and we just made some mistakes and they capitalized on them."
Zoeller threw a 110-pitch complete game to start the series – allowing seven hits and three runs (three earned) with three walks and four strikeouts in the game.
The Vikings finished with seven hits, led by two each from Lott, Sirmans and Hudson.
Game 1 starter Ashton Bohler earned the loss despite four innings of wrok. Bohler gave up six hits and seven runs along with three walks but managed five strikeouts in the game.
Now, the Vikings' season comes down to a critical Game 3 with a trip to the Final Four at stake.
"Well, we're gonna have to hit," Page said of his team's approach to Game 3. "They've got good pitching. They're going to keep running guys out there that can pitch well. Our guys are gonna have to match them and compete with them and our hitters are gonna have to match their bats. At the end of the day, whoever does that is gonna win the ballgame."
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Noel George Field.
