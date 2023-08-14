VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings used an early offensive burst and then rode off the strength of their new-look defense to a 28-14 win over the Tift County Blue Devils in their preseason scrimmage Friday night.
It was a welcome sign for head coach Adam Carter, who says the defense has struggled at times throughout the summer.
“Overall, I’m pretty pleased with the defensive side,” Carter said. “We’ve had a couple of hard weeks here defensively. Our offense is pretty good, and when you see some of the stuff that those skill kids are able to do and all that, you’re like, ‘Holy crap. I don’t know if we’re any good or not.’ You come out here and you play. You see them run around. They played well.”
However, it was the Blue Devils’ defense that drew first blood.
On the second play from scrimmage, cornerback Jaden Nelson picked off junior quarterback Marvis Parrish off a bobbled catch and took it back for a pick six.
“It wasn’t [Parrish’s] fault,” Carter said of the play. “He threw a good ball. We bobbled one, and it fell into the kid’s hands. It just happened. Honestly, it was a horrific start.”
The Vikings were quick to respond though, marching down the field on their next drive to tie the game. Senior running back Jacarre’ “Smoke” Fleming capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.
After a quick three and out, the Vikings took the lead on a 50-yard dash by junior running back Aalim Brown to go up 14-7.
The Vikings once again found the end zone as Parrish aired it out and hit junior wide receiver Jaylin Carter for a 26-yard touchdown pass in the waning moments of the first quarter.
The Vikings’ defense then came up with a huge play of their own. On the Blue Devils’ ensuing drive, the Vikings forced a fumble, with junior linebacker Coleman Lewis emerging from the dogpile with the football.
The Vikings made quick work of the short field as Parrish rumbled into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and put the Vikings up 28-7 early in the second quarter.
Carter credited Parrish’s ability to stay calm as the reason he was able to shake off the early interception and have a solid performance.
“He’s a pretty calm dude, now,” Carter said. “He’s collected. He can sit over there and put everything in perspective and clam himself down. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He’s just even keeled, and that’s a huge deal when you’re playing quarterback.”
The Blue Devils finally put together a drive and got into scoring range. However, on a fourth-and-seven, the Vikings once again stood tall as sophomore linebacker Eli Beard sacked quarterback Christopher Martin.
Despite the Vikings’ offense struggling for most of the remainder of the game, junior running backs Malik Lane and K’Len Flanigan made the most of their carries as they saw ample playing time.
Carter believes Lane and Flanigan often go unnoticed due to the tandem of Fleming and Brown.
“People know about Smoke and [Brown], but they don’t know about Flanigan and Lane,” Carter said. “Those are two really good backs that would be the feature backs at a lot of places. The way we can run the football and have four dudes who can stay fresh and can still get the same results is a huge positive. They’re really gonna help us in the long run for sure at running back.”
The Blue Devils’ offense would eventually break through late in the first half. A 50-yard run by running back Damion Moate set up an 18-yard touchdown toss from Smith to wide receiver Titus Beauford.
The Blue Devils had another scoring opportunity right before halftime as they drove into field goal range. However, the field goal attempt from 45 yards out fell short, keeping the score at 28-14.
Neither team had much success offensively in the third quarter as both teams traded possessions. Still, the Vikings came up with yet another big play, forcing a fumble on what was a long pass from Smith to wide receiver Vandorian Simmons. The play sealed the deal for the varsity portion of the scrimmage as the Vikings ran out the clock.
Junior Varsity - Tift County 7, Lowndes 0
The JV teams took the field for the fourth quarter of the game, with the Blue Devils prevailing 7-0 over the Vikings.
The lone score of the quarter came on the Blue Devils’ first drive of the quarter. On fourth-and-two, running back Shurrod Rich broke off a 26-yard run to keep the drive alive. Rich then punched it in on the next play on a five-yard run.
Despite having little success in the frame, the Vikings did flash some prowess.
After the offense turned the ball over deep in their own territory, the Vikings’ JV defense, much like their varsity counterpart, came up with a big play, forcing a turnover on downs.
UP NEXT
Tift County: The Blue Devils open their season on the road when they travel to Douglas to face the Coffee Trojans on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Lowndes: The Vikings will face the Christ School Greenies of Arden, North Carolina, on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. as part of the inaugural Georgia-Carolina Challenge. The game will be played at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie.
