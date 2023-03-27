MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Packers have not scored on the Lowndes Vikings since April 8, 2022.
Last week wasn’t the week to break the streak, as Lowndes (11-9, 6-0 Region 1-7A) extended Tuesday’s shutout to both games on Friday.
In Game 1, Caleb Thornton played all five innings to complete the shutout 13-0. In game two Luke Register played all six innings and won 10-0.
The two losses move the Packers to 8-10 and 2-4 in the region.
Mason Moore started on the mound for the Packers, and managed to hold Lowndes to one hit through the first two innings.
In the third inning, Lowndes managed three hits and Cooper Melvin brought Qrey Lott home on a RBI single for their only score of the side.
In the bottom of the third, the Packers attempted to even the score, and with a walk and two singles they had the bases loaded with no outs.
But Thornton showed some guts and struck out two straight batters before Lott finished the inning with a catch in center field.
“Just another great gutsy performance by him,” head coach Ryan Page said. “The best part was just seeing when he got in trouble he was able to battle through it. That’s the key as a coach, when things aren’t going well how does he handle it? Tonight I thought he did a really really good job.”
Lowndes padded their lead in the fourth with three hits and four runs, highlighted by Jordan Hudson stealing home on a missed pitch by the Packers’ catcher as well as a two RBI single from Tate Sirmans.
The fifth inning is where the game slipped away from the Packers, as Moore walked the first two batters before Ross Sparkman took over.
Sparkman struggled as well, and was subbed for Jake Walker after giving up two runs from walks.
Walker took over with the bases loaded and only one out and gave up four more runs before he eventually retired the side. The bottom of the fifth was three up three down for the Packers, and the game finished 13-0.
In Game 2, Lowndes struggled on the bats — for the first few innings anyway.
Christian Hill started for the Packers and managed to throw a no-hitter through the fourth inning, but Lowndes broke the streak in the fifth.
“You gotta credit their guy. Their guy was really good, he mixed pitches, and just kept us off balance,” Page said. “We tell our pitchers and every pitcher in America has always heard the same thing. ‘You’ve got to press the issue with the hitters.’ He did that early and you’ve got to take your hat off to him he did an excellent job. But I thought we did a good job late of settling in. The second or third time around we saw some pitches and were able to get some barrels on some balls.”
Lowndes also benefited from an astounding seven errors by the Packers, lots of drops on routine pop flies and ground balls. Not even counting the plethora of dropped pitches by the catcher that allowed Lowndes to score through both games.
“Obviously we did a really good job because we were able to run rule them,” Page said on how his team took advantage of the errors. “That happened to us early. Brock and them have a great ball club, a young ball club. Coach does a great job with them, a tough night for those guys but we’ll take it.”
Lowndes scored nine runs through the fifth and sixth innings and finished the game with a 10-0 victory.
The wins on Friday night pushed Lowndes’ win streak to six games. During this period they’ve outscored their opponents 65-9 with astounding play on both sides of the ball.
“The challenge we gave to them early, the types of pitchers we faced early, the type of competition we faced early,” Page said of the driving factors of their win streak. “Our kids are hungry and they’re starting to get that confidence back, and you’re starting to see some of that.”
Lowndes is away this week at Chiles High School in Tallahassee on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday they’ll be in Jacksonville playing Bishop Kenny and University Christian at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.