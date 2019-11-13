VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High School Vikings return to action this week with the opening of the state football playoffs.
On Friday, Nov. 15, the Vikings host the Hillgrove Hawks from Powder Springs, school officials said.
It will be a top 15 match-up as Hillgrove is ranked No. 13 in the state by MaxPreps, school officials said.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Friday on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
On Wednesday, all tickets go on sale to the general public.
All tickets are $8 each as set by Georgia High School Association and all fans, except for “babies in arms,” must have a ticket, school officials said.
Ticket office hours this week are as follows: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
The ticket office is located in the Lowndes County Board of Education building on Norman Drive.
