MOULTRIE — The Lowndes Vikings (4-4, 0-2 Region 1-7A) fell to the Colquitt County Packers (7-0, 2-0 Region 1-7A) on Friday night in a blowout, losing 42-14.
Coming into the week it was known that this game would be a big challenge for Lowndes, and they figured out exactly why the Packers are ranked No. 23 in the nation.
The Packers won the toss and deferred to the second half, and on a botched kickoff they gifted Lowndes a start on their own 44-yard line. Unfortunately for junior running back Jacarre Fleming, the Packers’ defense caught him behind the sticks on every play, his first drive ending in THREE attempts for -6 yards.
After junior punter Carson Paige put the Packers on their own 22 yard line, junior quarterback Neko Fann showcased his breakaway speed and ran it 78 yards for the touchdown. Lowndes trailed 8-0 after the two-point conversion.
After another three-and-out by the Lowndes offense, the Packers advanced to their 36-yard line before Fann overthrew a receiver who was well past the secondary, something he’d do a few more times in the game.
Fann made up for it by throwing three touchdown passes in the first half to junior receiver and University of Georgia commit Ny Carr. Carr broke through Lowndes’ secondary and on those three receptions went for 136 yards. He finished with 174 yards on seven receptions and three touchdowns.
Lowndes was down 29-0 before they managed to get on the board — a drive that started after a one-play drive from the Packers, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Fann to Carr after a big punt return.
Lowndes got stuffed on the kickoff return, starting on their own 11 yard line. Packers’ penalties played a great deal in advancing the ball for Lowndes, with a big pass interference and face mask call putting the ball on the Packers’ 20 yard line.
Sophomore running back Aalim Brown and quarterback Marvis Parrish advanced the ball to about the 9-yard line before Parrish found receiver Jaylin Carter for the touchdown pass.
Carter was Parrish’s most popular target in the game by far, with six of his eight completions going to Carter for 66 yards and the touchdown.
Lowndes kept the Packers out of the end zone for the remaining 2:22 of the second quarter and managed to force a three-and-out to open up the third, before a Lowndes fumble put the Packers on the 20-yard line. Fann overthrew a receiver in the end zone on second and seven before finding junior tight end and University of Georgia commit Landon Thomas for his fourth and final touchdown pass of the night.
The Thomas touchdown put the Packers up 36-7, and it was the last time they would get to the end zone in the game.
The Packers scored two field goals in the remainder of the game, up by as much as 42-7 with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter. Lowndes’ final score came at the hands of Fleming, who took a kickoff return all the way to the end zone. The score remained 42-14 for the final six minutes of the game.
Colquitt County controls their own destiny in the region now being in sole possession of the top seed with Valdosta’s loss to Camden County. Next week’s matchup between the two juggernauts of the region will likely decide the number one spot, however.
With the loss, Lowndes is tied with Richmond Hill (3-5, 0-2 Region 1-7A) for the last place spot in Region 1-7A, making next week’s matchup a must win for both teams to keep their playoff hopes alive. Richmond Hill is on a three game skid, and Lowndes is 1-2 in their last three, so both teams will be looking for a bounce back game.
Next week's game between Lowndes and Richmond Hill kicks off at 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.