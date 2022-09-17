SHARPSBURG – The Lowndes Vikings (2-2) dropped their first road test in a 49-34 loss to the East Coweta Indiana (4-1) Friday night.
The Indians dominated offensively with 509 total yards – 393 coming through the air, with six passing touchdowns on the night.
East Coweta quarterback Christian Langford pushed the lead to 28 with a 43-yard touchdown to Brady Tillman with 10 minutes left to effectively put the game away.
Lowndes responded with a 48-yard touchdown from Parrish to Fleming to make it 49-28 with 6:46 left followed by another touchdown from Parrish to Kevis Thomas with 13 seconds left for the final margin.
The Vikings trailed 28-13 at halftime, but narrowed the deficit to 28-21 with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Marvis Parrish to Jacarre Fleming and a two-point conversion by Marlon Evans with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter.
Langford completed 24 of 31 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Langford also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tillman that put the Indians ahead 35-21 with 8:36 left in the third quarter.
The Vikings finished the game with 376 total yards with 25 first downs, rushing the ball 40 times for 123 yards. The Vikings converted on just 4 of 15 third down opportunities, but made good on 4 of 6 on fourth downs Friday night.
Parrish went 20 of 31 for 253 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings. Parrish also had 18 carries for 40 yards in the game.
Fleming had four total touchdowns in the loss as he contributed 14 carries for 58 yards with two touchdowns and caught four passes for 76 yards with two more touchdowns. Thomas finished with four catches for 47 yards.
Defensively, Cosby Ellis led the charge for the Indians with 10.5 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. The Vikings were led by CJ Tomlin and Jason Reynolds, who finished with six tackles each with Reynolds recording four tackles for loss.
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts the undefeated Grayson Rams (4-0) next Friday at 8 p.m.
