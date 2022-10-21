VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (4-3, 0-1 Region 1-7A) travel to Moultrie tonight to take on the Colquitt County Packers (7-0, 1-0 Region) – the No. 23 ranked team in the nation.
This will be the second time this season that Lowndes plays a team ranked in the national top 25, the first being now number 13 American Heritage in the season opener. For perspective, the only other team in the region to crack the national top 100 is Valdosta at 91.
That being said, Colquitt may be Lowndes’ toughest challenge to date, starting with junior quarterback Neko Fann and his star studded partners on offense.
Fann is one of the best quarterbacks Lowndes has faced this season and it will be a tall task for the defense to keep him in check come game time. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1171 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season, along with 254 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s another big challenge and I think we’ve done a pretty good job, especially in recent weeks, of containing some folks,” Lowndes head coach Zach Grage said, “Now we haven’t seen a guy like Neko and I think where he’s underrated is in what he does in the run game. I think he’s that even keel high school quarterback that everybody looks for.”
Fann is exceptionally quick on his feet, and if the Lowndes defense isn’t quick to react to his runs he’ll be behind them for big yardage in a flash. While this is a big part of his game, his greatest strength is in his ability to get the football out quickly and make good decisions.
“I think one of the biggest things you can say about him is when he’s throwing the football he’s going to take the easy route if you give that to him, he’s not going to try and force deep balls,” Grage said, “But then, he’s also ready to throw that deep ball when it’s available.”
Fann is a very patient quarterback that waits for plays to develop and the moment his receivers hit their gaps, he’s putting the ball in their hands. Lowndes defensive backs have struggled at times playing tight coverage against quick receivers, and if they aren’t careful, they’ll get burned by Fann’s quick delivery and the playmaking of Colquitt’s offensive weapons.
Often sharing the backfield with Fann is senior running back and Georgia State commit Charlie Pace, who has run for 821 yards through seven games on only 86 carries. Pace is an explosive player who has breakaway speed when he hits his gaps, and similarly uses that speed to get around defenders on the outside.
Grage is very aware of the ability of Pace, but is wary to focus too much on him given the other talent on the team.
“Charlie is extremely explosive like the long line of Colquitt County running backs that have come through there,” Grage said, “They’ve had pretty good running backs and I think Charlie fits right in that mold. But he’s not the only guy, I think if you worry about him you’ll get torched pretty well with the rest of them.”
Those “other guys” Grage is referring to are junior University of Georgia commits Landon Thomas and Ny Carr, as well as Za’Mari Williams.
Williams leads the team in receptions with 23 to go along with a third-best 231 yards through six games. Carr has the third most receptions at 21 for 285 yards, and only through five games.
Thomas – the 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end – is the team’s leading receiver with 430 yards on the season on 22 receptions. His size and strength allows him to go up and get contested balls, as well as play through contact to gain extra yardage.
This very well could be the most overall talent the Lowndes defense has faced this season, and the Colquitt defense isn’t anything to scoff at either. They boast a total of 54 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, and nine interceptions on the season, with playmakers all over the field.
Colquitt is in the best position to claim the top seed in the region and after a close loss to Valdosta, this game will show how Lowndes stacks up against not only the best teams in the region, but some of the best in the nation.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
