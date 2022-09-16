VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (2-1) will be making their first of three road trips this season tonight in Sharpsburg against the East Coweta Indians (3-1).
The Vikings are coming off of their first bye week following a decisive win against North Miami Beach two weeks ago, and head coach Zach Grage believes his team fully took advantage of the break.
“I think we did really well with it,” Grage said, “There were kinda two options to look at it. We could use it as a cheat week on some upcoming opponents or use it more to focus on us and trying to get better at what we’re doing and that’s the route we went. We had three days of good work outside, a lot of film work, and a lot of going back to fundamentals, individual drills, really almost like a summer camp…I feel like we got better, worked on Lowndes, we were able to expand schemes a little bit and expand some roles. So I’m excited to see how we handle this trip and how we look on Friday at East Coweta.”
The three-and-a-half hour trip up to Sharpsburg is just the first part of the challenge for Lowndes, with East Coweta arguably being one of the best teams they’ll play this season.
East Coweta’s offense, led by sophomore quarterback Christian Langford, will give everyone on the Lowndes defense difficulties.
Langford is a threat both through the air and on the ground, averaging 175 yards per game passing and 76 rushing. His longest of which was a 74-yard run in a win over Newnan.
Accounting for Langford alone will be a tough ask for the defense, but there are also two talented running backs who share the backfield in senior Trey Bowles and junior Dionte Jones. The pair average 61 and 51 yards per game respectively.
A big part of containing the East Coweta offense is improving Lowndes’ pass rush, which was a focus for Grage after being somewhat dissatisfied with the performance against North Miami Beach.
“It’s gonna be a great opportunity for us to go and see how we got better,” Grage said, “You have these coachable moments and opportunities to grow where we play really well for the most part, have a good showing, have a big win heading into the open week.”
Grage also went a little into his process for evaluating players and finding areas to grow in, helping Lowndes pinpoint things to work on in the bye week.
“We’re really big on the plus one,” Grage said, “So we don’t do a grading system where it’s assignment and technique and pluses and minuses. We’re about production. That was something that coach Davis and the D-linemen were able to really push. … If you were [using] old school grading a lot of them graded out pretty well, but the production just wasn’t there. A lot of those times when we may give up a play on the third and long situation or a scrambling quarterback that extends a drive, it can be traced back to ‘well he had too much time to throw,’ or our rush lanes weren’t very good.”
Sometimes the best way to learn is by example, and that’s exactly what the Lowndes staff did to help instill some teachings into these players.
“I think coach Davis did an unbelievable job,” Grage said, “He pulled up a lot of NFL clips and college clips with guys that these kids know and just really preached tenacity...work the moves that you work in practice. I call them the ninja moves – working their hands, working footwork. Trying to reenergize and refuel that fire and be able to show them here’s an opportunity now we gotta go do something with it.”
Grage is looking forward to the challenge against East Coweta, and praised their coaching staff, some of which he knows personally.
“I actually know the offensive coordinator very well, Kelby Holt,” Grage said, “He does a really good job with the offense. Head coach [John] Small, he’s been there a little while. They’re going to be extremely well coached…I’ve told our guys it’s a great opportunity because I think a lot of plays are going to be made in space both offensively and defensively. They like to spread it out, they like to throw the screens, they like to throw the RPOs, they’ll take some deep shots.”
Grage is also using this as an opportunity to simulate a playoff-type experience early in the season, with the long trip as well as additional media coverage.
“It’s the GPB game of the week, it’s In the Game game of the week, there’s all kinds of media coverage surrounding it.” Grage said, “We’re trying to treat it like a playoff trip. We actually match up with their region in the first round, so this could be an opportunity to practice a quarterfinals, semifinals, state championship type playoff atmosphere with how we’re traveling. There’s a lot of things riding on this, and like we told the guys it’s a south Georgia pride week. It’s time to get mad and go play.”
Lowndes kicks off against East Coweta tonight at 8 p.m.
