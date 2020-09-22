Viking recognized for heroic rescue

VALDOSTA – Rivalries may run deep between Vikings and Wildcats when it comes to sports but that doesn't stop them from supporting each other in a time of need.
When Valdosta High senior Elizabeth Eldridge's power steering failed not far from her home, she ran off the road, damaging her gas tank in the process. Her car caught fire and, due to a dented door, she was unable to escape.
Luckily for her, Lowndes High junior and football player Brock Bailey was with a friend at a nearby house and heard the accident.
Disregarding their own safety, they pulled Elizabeth Eldridge from the car and got her to safety.
Elizabeth's mother, Joy, a 1996 graduate of Lowndes High School and 21-year Valdosta High School teacher, recounted the details of the story Monday during the Lowndes County Board of Education meeting.
“My daughter is a senior at Valdosta High School and I don't have words for how thankful I am that we are able to celebrate her senior year when things could have been so different,” Joy Eldridge said.
Joy said Bailey remained attentive and served as a “calming presence during a very stressful time.”
“I have been a teacher at Valdosta High School for the past 21 years, but I still have a Viking pride that goes deep,” Joy said. “I will forever be grateful for the day that this brave Viking saved my Wildcat and exemplified the Winnersville spirit.”
Along with the Eldridges, Bailey and his family attended the meeting where Brock was presented with the “Hero of the Heart” award by Superintendent Wes Taylor.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.