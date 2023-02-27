VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikettes (19-9) have now been eliminated by the Archer Tigers (21-6) two years in a row, this time 56-53.
It wasn’t for lack of trying, or opportunity, in Saturday’s loss. The Vikettes had five separate 3-point opportunities at the end of the game to go to overtime but couldn’t get any to fall.
“We had an opportunity to tie it up and send it into overtime,” head coach Antonia Tookes said. “I think five people had a shot at it, I think it was just a rushed three instead of a [set one]. But hey, even if they shot it correctly who knows if it would have went in. We had an opportunity and that’s all we can ask for.”
They also had the ball in the hands of their best 3-point shooters — Faith Johnson, Aryana Thomas and Kaci Demps all had a shot.
Even if the Vikettes did hit the shot and send the Sweet 16 matchup into overtime, there’s no guarantee they could overcome the Tigers’ staunch defense.
“[We] just weren’t making the right decisions,” Tookes said. “We were sitting on the ball as opposed to sending it down. We made bounce passes to the post because they were long and tall. We were trying to throw the ball over instead of bounce passes. We practiced that in practice, I think we just got away from it.”
One thing the Tigers did very well was front in the post, it was nearly impossible to get the ball to the post for players like Otaifo Esenabhalu given their length and ability to steal the ball.
When not attempting to get it in the post the Tigers played nearly every passing lane, and when they turned on the press halfway through the first quarter the Vikettes had trouble even advancing it past half court.
Demps led the Vikettes to a 7-4 lead up to that point, but then the Tigers began pressing from three-quarter court.
The press sent the Tigers on a 5-0 run capped off by tying up Otaifo before she could cross half court. On the ensuing possession they took the lead with a 3-pointer.
The Vikettes entered the second period with a two-point deficit but capped off five straight to open the quarter with a Johnson three to lead 18-15.
The teams traded turnovers but the Tigers were relentless on the offensive glass and the Vikettes just couldn’t respond and spent the last six-and-a-half minutes of the quarter scoreless.
The Vikettes trailed 30-20 a couple minutes into the third, and once again Demps led the team’s offense.
She had five straight to open the period, and the team finished a 10-0 run to tie the game 30-30 with another Johnson three.
The Tigers outscored the Vikettes 9-4 for the rest of the quarter and took a 39-34 lead into the final frame.
The teams traded baskets for the opening minutes of the quarter and the Tigers led by as much as eight with six minutes left.
But Thomas hit a 3-pointer, Wade got a layup to go, and Demps pass faked into a pull-up jumper before splitting technical free throws to pull the Vikettes within 49-45.
Thomas brought the team within two with three minutes left before Otaifo committed her fourth foul on a Tigers’ and-one , pushing the deficit to five.
Thomas’s left corner three brought the game to within two again, but the Tigers got two straight baskets and led 56-50 with a minute left.
Demps finished an and-one, which was the final score of the game, and the Vikettes’ season ended on the loss.
“Any five that was out there gave me everything they had,” Tookes said. “They’re gonna play hard and that’s what they did, I commend them for that. Kaci and Aryana are sophomores so they’re coming back. My seniors, they don’t have another shot at it – Otaifo, Faith and Jariah. So it’s tough for them.”
“These particular seniors and the ones from last year pretty much built the program to the way it is now,” Tookes continued. “Like I said, it’s tough. I hurt for them.”
