VALDOSTA — For the second year in a row the Lowndes High Vikettes (18-8, 6-2 Region 1-7A) are region champions.
The 58-38 win over the Valdosta Lady Wildcats (17-10, 7-1 Region 1-7A) was by far their best showing of the season.
“This is the most complete game we’ve played all year,” Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes said. “They were focused at shootaround today. They were focused yesterday at practice. I challenged them, I said, ‘We have got to out-rebound them. If we out-rebound them and play great defense and don’t gamble, we’ve got a good chance to win.’”
And out-rebound Valdosta they did.
Longwood commit Otaifo Esenabhalu had one of her best rebounding performances of the season. She crashed the boards for several putbacks on offense and closed out the defensive glass, taking away any potential extra possessions for the Lady ‘Cats.
But it wasn’t just Otaifo that was attacking the boards, but guards like sophomores Aryana Thomas and Kaci Demps. That’s something Tookes has tried to instill in the team all year.
“It makes everything easier,” Tookes said. “Because it’s not just on the post, it’s not just on the guards. Everybody has that responsibility.”
The rebounding was only a part of their fantastic defensive performance.
Getting out on the break is where the Vikettes thrive, and they were aggressive in that regard Thursday night.
Demps is often the leader in that department with her fantastic instincts and aggressive play in the passing lanes.
But against the Lady ‘Cats she wasn’t only getting steals and pushing the fast break. She was attacking the rim and distributing the ball in the half court despite McDonalds All-American Essence Cody manning the paint.
“I’ll tell you what, she’s the smallest person on the team and she’s got the biggest heart,” Tookes said. “It takes heart to play defense. I can’t say enough about that kid.”
One sequence in particular towards the end of the first half, Demps came up with two steals in a row for four quick points to put the Vikettes up 30-17.
It had been a back and forth affair up until that point including three ties in the first quarter.
The Vikettes led 17-13 at the end of the first, and despite the Lady ‘Cats stringing together some stops early in the second they couldn’t get closer than two before being held scoreless for the last five minutes of the quarter.
There’s been many games this season where the worst quarter for the Vikettes is the third quarter. Careless turnovers, flat play, stagnant offense, they’ve all been issues in the past.
There were even some signs of that to open the second half with two straight turnovers.
But that didn’t last as the Vikettes uncorked an 11-4 run capped off by a 3-pointer from senior Faith Johnson, who was a good couple of steps behind the line.
“I think when I called a timeout I just told them to settle down, get the ball across half court, and run our sets,” Tookes said. “I knew Valdosta was going to make another run, they’re not going to quit. So I told them we’re going to have to overcome the run and we’ve got to play smart on our end.”
The Lady ‘Cats did end the quarter on a 9-4 run, but still trailed 45-30 to start the final period of play.
Entering the fourth quarter the Lady ‘Cats continued their run and Lowndes was held scoreless for three minutes as they drew nearer.
Though the closest the Vikettes let them get was 45-34 before Demps broke the offensive silence with a layup.
For the rest of the game the Vikettes outscored the Lady ‘Cats 13-4, and now their sights are set on the state playoffs.
The Vikettes will play the fourth ranked team in Region 2-7A at home Tuesday, Feb 21 or Wednesday, Feb 22.
