There are many video games that changed the world of gaming forever, but here are a few that I felt were standouts.
Obviously these are just my opinions. I do not have a degree in video game science and, sadly, am not paid to research video games all day. A girl can dream, though.
Tetris
It'd be hard to find someone, gamer or not, who has never played Tetris. It had a clean look, easy to understand rules and paved the way for puzzle games. Released on Game Boy in 1989, it was geared toward adults, which drew some criticism at the time. In today's society, more gamers fall into the 18-35 bracket than any other, showcasing that Tetris certainly had the right idea.
Super Mario Bros.
Have you ever played a side scroller and thought “Man. This reminds me so much of Mario?” That's because Mario built the foundation for so many video games that followed. It's common knowledge that Mario is a spin-off from Donkey Kong, but it was Mario as a standalone character that became synonymous with Nintendo. The first Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 and quickly became a household name. Remember when everything from your bedsheets to your pasta noodles could be shaped like Mario characters? Of course you do.
Final Fantasy
I didn't play a Final Fantasy game until FFVII, so I don't have much knowledge on the earlier ones. What I do know is the original was released for NES in 1990 and seems to be one of the first JRPGs to take off in North America. It gave players a turn-based style of play. Since its initial release, it has been remade and re-released numerous times. While the game may be called Final Fantasy, the series seems to be never-ending with countless sequels and spinoffs.
Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Hear me out: the early Legend of Zelda games are great. However, I didn't play them until much later in life because I wasn't born until 1989. I, and many others, would easily argue that while the earlier games hold their own in the history books, it was Ocarina of Time that set the role-playing standard for the late '90s. Released in 1998, it gave players a diverse world to explore and unique character interactions. It gave me a lot of frustration but it still lands in my top five favorite games of all time.
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft took the world by storm and still has a base of dedicated players today. This MMORPG was released by Blizzard in 2004 and has added several expansions since. While EverQuest may have come first, WoW created dynamic environments, epic lore and a touch of humor. Its leveling system, talent trees and raids made this a standout game that has continued to stand the test of time. Not to mention many people made lasting friendships through this game that they aren't soon to forget.
Metal Gear Solid
I would like to preface this by saying I am not a stealthy person, virtually or in real life. I have never been a huge fan of sneaking around in games because it makes me anxious and would rather just run into a room, guns ablaze, and attempt to take out the enemy. However, Metal Gear Solid is one of the few games I am willing to get anxious for. Released on Playstation in 1998, Metal Gear Solid revolutionized the stealth genre and gave the world a taste of what it's like to have cut scenes. The franchise carries on and has given the world plenty of great characters, action, and, of course, cut scenes.
Goldeneye 007
Long before Fortnite, if you wanted to shoot your friends, you either had to commit a crime or play Goldeneye 007. This first-person shooter released in 1997 on N64 and had both single and multiplayer modes. Personally, I don't remember playing the single-player mode. What I do remember is playing with three other people and yelling at people playing with me for looking at my section of the screen. Goldeneye 007 could turn your friends into enemies and God forbid you be the friend that only played Oddjob so you could throw the hat for a one-hit kill. It's me. I'm your annoying Oddjob friend.
Minecraft
There's a reason Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time. This sandbox game did exactly what the genre should do: give the player the power to create and destroy within a given environment. The graphics are a simple, blocky design that reminds one of the early days of building with Legos. Since its initial release in 2011, Minecraft has found a home on almost every platform, including mobile, and has spawned several books and online channels as well as giving inspiration to several other games that have come out since. It's still going strong to this day with several popular streamers keeping it in their library.
Fortnite
Love it or hate it, Epic Games released an annoyingly popular game when it gave the world Fortnite. Everyone from my fiance to my nephew have had their fun with Fortnite and many popular streamers have built a career around the game. What set Fortnite apart was its combination of building and shooting in a battle royale-type setting. Was it the first battle royale game? No. Is it immediately what everyone has thought of when new games release their own battle royale version? Yep.
