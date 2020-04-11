VALDOSTA – "Gamers live here."
Enthusiast Gaming's motto has never been more true.
In these uncertain times of sheltering-in-place, the industry is the only thing keeping some people going. In recent years, the average age of gamers has risen to the 18 to 35 category.
While it may seem like a serious hobby to some, many popular platforms and streamers have decided to use their clout to give back.
Stream Aid 2020, hosted on the popular streaming platform Twitch and organized by Enthusiast Gaming, combined the world of competitive gaming with big name musicians. The event raised more than $2.7 million for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Giving back through gaming isn't reserved only for the famous.
Microsoft has given Xbox One owners a button on their home screen which allows users to donate to the CDC Foundation. Just by playing games, users can gain reward points which they can in turn donate. Microsoft is taking those points and turning them into monetary donations.
Twitch has also released information for all streamers, no matter what level they are on, so they can learn how to use their streams to give money to various organizations that are helping amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Streaming, and gaming in general, are not only serving as a way to stay entertained, but as a way to stay together.
While it may seem trivial to some, Andy Burt of Phoenix Labs, the creators of the popular online game “Dauntless,” said they've been hearing great things from players.
“One positive thing we're hearing from players is that because 'Dauntless' is an online game that is cross-play enabled, they're able to stay connected to their friends and family no matter what platform they're using, which is really cool to hear,” Burt said.
The company has seen an uptick in daily active users and downloads, some of which is attributed to its recent “Scorched Earth” update.
Locally, Colton Nesbitt, manager of Retro Games USA, said he saw an increase in the purchases of longer story line games and multiplayer options.
The store has since decided to shut its door indefinitely, but that won't be stopping Nesbitt from using his love of gaming to stay in touch with friends.
“It's nice being able to still talk to friends and have some sort of social interaction while still distancing,” Nesbitt said.
One of Nesbitt's consoles of choice is the Nintendo Switch, which has risen so much in popularity that many stores have been unable to keep it in stock.
The most popular game at the moment on Switch is the calming "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" which is simply a life simulator, if life was filled with talking animals, that allows you to run an island.
Whether it's for a way to give back, a way to connect, or simply a way to escape, there's no denying that gamers are currently staying plugged in.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.