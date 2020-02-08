Gone are the days of being able to sit on a couch and play a video game with whoever happens to visit.
These days you're going to need an internet connection, multiple consoles, a paid subscription of some sort and, probably the hardest part to come by, some friends with all the same things as you.
Luckily, a few games have had the bright idea of being cross-platform, which simply means I can play on my Nintendo Switch or PS4 while my fiance plays on PC yet we are still in the same game.
One of the most popular cross-platform games is "Fortnite." However, I don't enjoy being yelled at online by angsty kids, so I'm here to talk about Epic Games' other free-to-play game, "Dauntless."
"Dauntless" puts you in the role of a slayer that takes on a variety of behemoths. Personally, I am a huge RPG (role playing game) fan so this was my pick over "Fortnite," but again, "Fortnite" is also just a pandemic at this point, but that's a different article.
Behmoths come in a variety of elemental types and the player is able to craft armor and weapons that gives them the upper-hand in battle, which gave me Pokemon vibes, and at the end of every slaying, the player is rewarded with loot and experience.
Sure, it's a grinding game where I'm literally just killing monsters over and over, but life is hard and sometimes you just need to slay a few digital monsters to unwind.
It's a bit daunting to gain levels and takes longer than most RPGs I play, but I suppose that's also made me more determined, so kudos.
So, to summarize the game, craft cool looking armor and weapons, go into a monster battle with strangers or your friends, kill stuff, gather loot, complete quests, repeat until tired.
As previously stated, "Dauntless" is free-to-play, but there are of course ways to spend money, from buying season passes that give you extra in-game items to buying new outfits for your character that benefit you in no actual way other than looking cool. Essentially, most in-game purchases are cosmetic and do not help you level up, making it a pretty even playing field.
If you're a parent that has read this far and have no idea what I'm talking about, this is a good time to add that monitoring what credit cards are attached to what games is a necessity these days as “free” games all have those added purchases and I'm willing to bet your kid wants their character to look cooler than everyone else's, even if it costs $300.
"Dauntless" is available across all current platforms, which includes PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Keeping an eye on your kid's video game spending is also available on all platforms and your credit card statements.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
