NOTE: Video link below is graphic.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A swelling outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery intensified after a cellphone video that lawyers for his family say shows the killing surfaced online Tuesday.
According to an incident report filed by Glynn County police, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon. Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son thought the runner matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent break-in in the neighborhood. They armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him.
The cellphone video, initially posted by a Brunswick radio station, shows just how the scene played out.
The Associated Press said it had been unable to authenticate the video. The video has been posted by media outlets across the nation and on social media. Below is a link to the video, published by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The content is graphic and may be disturbing for some viewers.
