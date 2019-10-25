VALDOSTA – Servants of God With Open Arms presents its Seventh Annual Fashion & Dinner Show, “Victorious,” 6 p.m., Nov. 9, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. is a 501c3 community-focused organization which provides support – financial, emotional and spiritual – services and inspiration to community members and their families as they face the challenges and issues of terminal illness, organizers said.
In addition to providing support to families, the organization may also assist with care-giving. The show is the main effort to generate funds to support giving and to raise awareness in the community.
For ticket information or to make a donation, call Wanda Denson, (229) 506-2444.
