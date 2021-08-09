Victim in shooting incident dies

VALDOSTA — The victim of an Aug. 1 shooting has died and the probe into his death has become a homicide investigation, police said Monday.
The Valdosta Police Department was told Thursday night that Jaques Sherman, 34, of Valdosta had passed away in a Florida hospital, according to a police statement released Monday.
At 2:37 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, police responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received several calls about gunshots, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found that a vehicle had slammed into the Piggly Wiggly store at at 2111 Bemiss Road in the Castle Park shopping center. They found Sherman inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound, the statement said.
Police and fire personnel cleared debris from around the vehicle to get inside and get the victim out. EMTs took Sherman to South Georgia Medical Center; he was later transferred to a hospital in Florida, police said.
Detectives have received information to help them develop “persons of interest” in the case, the police statement said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sherman’s family. We are asking that anyone with information, please come forward and help us give Mr. Sherman’s family answers,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
