VHS wins national speech, debate award

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is one of more than 800 schools nationwide to win National Speech & Debate Association awards.
Awards are given to schools that meet a certain threshold of strength points.
“Our club award winners show an incredible commitment to this activity, their students, and their success,” said J. Scott Wunn, executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “These programs demonstrate outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills — including communication, research, listening, writing and organization.”
Strength points are calculated based on student and coach achievements in competition and service, school officials said in a statement. For each degree a students receive, they earn one strength point. A school’s strength is the sum of each student’s strength plus the strength of up to three coaches.
Valdosta High School was recognized as a 100 Club Georgia winner.
Valdosta High School is notable in that it is the only program in Georgia awarded outside of the Atlanta metro area, school officials said. The team, in only its eighth year of competition, has made seven trips to the National Speech and Debate Tournament held each summer.
The team is coached by Pamela Childress and Brianna Crockett.
"This is a testimony of the hard work and perseverance of our students. They represent the academic excellence of Valdosta High School around the state and the country," Childress said.
The team is using the virtual format of tournaments as an opportunity to compete places it normally would not be able to attend such as the Bronx Science Tournament, the UC Berkeley competition in November and at the Harvard Tournament in February.
