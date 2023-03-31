VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High tennis teams capped a dominant regular season run by shutting out the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets Thursday afternoon.
The Valdosta girls (15-1) prevailed 5-0, led by West Georgia commit and No. 1 singles player Kendall Haden. Haden quickly dispatched Jeff Davis' Lexi Girtman 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Loughren Haden won a tight match against Cori Mims – needing a pair of tiebreaks to win 7-6, 7-6. Loughren won the first set tiebreaker 7-3 and the second set tiebreaker 7-5.
No. 3 Fiora Shen blanked Briana Herrington 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the team of Vivian Thomas and Gretchen Stubbs came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 while Meghan Patel and Olivia Shen swatted away Ava Coleman and Graci Taylor 6-1, 6-1.
In boys action, the 'Cats also won 5-0 to finish the regular season 15-1.
No. 1 Lleyton Gonzalez defeated Marquez Patterson 6-2, 6-1 while No. 2 Stephen Moore knocked off Bryaun Reyes 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, William Hinton held off a strong charging Brye Woods 6-4, 6-4.
The boys doubles team overcame feisty efforts to emerge with wins as Fletcher Adams and Montgomery Fann beat Amarri Jackson and Caleb Reach 6-4 7-5 while Dhruv Thanki and Charlie Wilson battled back from a set down to get past Cain Johnson and Aken Lopez 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.
