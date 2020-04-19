EDITOR'S NOTE: This event occurred prior to the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA – Governor’s Honors Program 2020 finalists have been announced by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.
Of nine nominees from Valdosta City Schools, three students were selected as finalists and two as alternates, school officials said.
More than 3,200 students were nominated from across the state, with 1,600 chosen as semi-finalists and up to 670 as finalists.
The Valdosta students are:
• Juan Angel, sophomore, chemistry (alternate).
• Elijah Herring, sophomore, social studies.
• Sean Manning, junior, social studies.
• Oluwatoni Salami, sophomore, chemistry.
• Crystal Wang, junior, dance (alternate).
GHP is a residential, four-week program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors this summer. GHP was originally scheduled for June 14 through July 11 at Berry College in Rome. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom, school officials said in a statement.
It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. Participants attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study and participate in a variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.
GHP began in 1964 and the 2020 program will be the 57th summer, making it the longest continually running program of its kind in the nation. Fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, it is free of charge to participants.
More information is available, visit: https://gosa.georgia.gov/governors-honorsprogram.
