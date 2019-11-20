VHS students make Spirit of America

Submitted PhotoTwo Valdosta High School students were selected to participate in the Spirit of America Youth Leadership Program earlier this month in Valley Forge, Penn. VHS sophomores Devin Lancaster and Aetoine Williams attended the four-day conference for high school students allowing them to interact with experts on citizenship, democracy, the free enterprise system, the judicial system and the American political process, school officials said. According to freedomsfoundation.org, the program included 'thought-provoking lectures, historical tours and experiential workshops, all designed to develop leadership skills and deepen an understanding of the rights and responsibilities of engaged citizenship.' Lancaster and Williams are pictured with Fred Bates, Department of Georgia service coordinator, and Wendell Rivens, Department of Georgia Commander and Amvets Post 607 commander.