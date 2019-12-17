VALDOSTA – Oluwatoni Salami, a Valdosta High School student, represented the Southwest Georgia Local Section of the American Chemical Society in a national illustrated poem contest.
Salami's entry was awarded first place for high school entries in the nation, school officials said.
As part of NCW 2019, 37 local sections and more than 1,500 students participated in the contest and were invited to share their interpretation of the theme, “Marvelous Metals,” in the form of illustrated poems, school officials said.
Winners at the local section level qualified for the national contest. At the national level, first- and second-place prizes were awarded in four categories. The American Chemical Society awarded $300 to Salami for her winning entry.
