VALDOSTA – Juan Angel, a sophomore at Valdosta High School, was selected to serve on the 2019-20 Youth Advisory Council for the Georgia School Boards Association.
According to the GSBA website, the YAC was formed by GSBA to give high school students the opportunity to provide meaningful input to school board members. The goal of the feedback is to help aid school board members in their decision-making and implementation processes.
The mission of the GSBA Youth Advisory Council is to "serve and enhance communication among students, teachers and board members within the state of Georgia," school officials said.
The council advises the board members of student interests and provides recommendations on topics ranging from academic programs to school climate.
YAC members attended the annual GSBA Conference in December in Atlanta.
