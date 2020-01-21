VHS student joins Disney Dreamers Academy

VALDOSTA – Walt Disney World Resort revealed the 100 extraordinary youths from across the nation who will participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence magazine.
Caitlyn Carter, a junior at Valdosta High School, was one of the 100 extraordinary students chosen, school officials said.
Carter is the daughter of Christopher and Janet Carter of Valdosta. She will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in an immersive, transformational four-day experience that will take place March 12-15, school officials said.
The program, now in its 13th year, is a part of Walt Disney World’s "commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development," school officials said.
The Disney Dreamers Academy theme is “Be100,” encouraging teens to be positive, to be “all in” and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
“After 12 successful years, we know the profound impact this program has on these students,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy, we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality.”
Participating students, known as “Disney Dreamers,” embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of this 40-square-mile vacation destination.
"It’s a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams, and interact with Harvey and other celebrities and motivational speakers," school officials said.
Past celebrity participants have included singer NE-YO, NBA legend and business mogul Magic Johnson, the star of the Disney’s upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey, gospel music star Yolanda Adams, and personalities and cast members from across the Disney corporate family including “Good Morning America," ESPN, Disney Channel, the TV series “black-ish” and “grown-ish.”
For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademyandInstagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.
