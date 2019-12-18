VHS student earns top ACT score

VALDOSTA – Katelyn "Katie" Elisabeth Lancaster, daughter of Kevin and Meredith Lancaster and a senior at Valdosta High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, school officials said.
On average, less than one-tenth of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36, school officials said. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
“Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals,” Marten Roorda, ACT chief executive officer, said in a letter to students recognizing this exceptional achievement.
"Katie is a very active member of the VHS campus," school officials said. "She is an IB student and is currently in the top 5% of her graduating class. She is a member of the VHS cross-country team, president of the Beta Club and has been a student in Valdosta City Schools for her entire educational career."
"We couldn't be more proud of Katie," Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said. "She is an outstanding young woman with a very bright future ahead of her. When we found out she had achieved the highest possible ACT score, we were thrilled. It shows that she has accepted the challenges associated with the rigor of our IB programme and that has clearly paid off for her."
ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges, school officials said. Exceptional scores of 36 provide colleges with evidence of student readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.
