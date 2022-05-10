VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Student Council will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.
The race will be held Saturday, May 21, on the campus of VHS, school officials said in a statement.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. VHS students can enter for free; all other participants will be required to pay a $15 registration fee.
This fee includes a T-shirt. Download a registration form at https://bit.ly/3KEF7EY.
People interested in volunteering, contact Aqila Blankumsee, (229) 251-8670 or ablankumsee@gocats.org.
