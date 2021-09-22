VHS Southern Open marches back

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Marching Cats will host the 2021 Southern Open Marching Band Showcase 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Six high school bands will be featured alongside special guests, the Valdosta State University Blazing Brigade and the world-famous Florida A&M University Marching 100, school band representatives said in a statement. 

Tickets are on sale in the Valdosta High School front office, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road. 

Band supporters can also purchase tickets online: https://www.vhsmarchingcats.com/vhs-band-store.

General admission seats are $15 each or $25 for premium seating. For more information, contact Travis Kimber, (229) 333-8540.

