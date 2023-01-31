Valdosta High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes is proud to present the FCA Student Athlete of the Year, Kelsey Mae Walker.
Walker is the captain of the VHS Bat Girls and a member of the VHS Varsity Softball Team, Beta Club, Interact Club, International Club, and Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy. Additionally, she was a participant in the Leadership Lowndes Youth Spring Class of 2022. Walker is an AP, Honors, and Dual Enrollment student with a 4.0 GPA. She was a recipient of the Georgia Certificate of Merit and awarded MVP for the 2022-2023 VHS Varsity Softball season.
Walker attends Central Avenue Church of Christ, where she volunteers with the Children and Youth Program. She is also a dancer with Gerlock Dance Studio and assists with teaching younger dance students. After high school, Walker plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Walker’s favorite bible verse is “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.” -Ephesians 2:8-9
