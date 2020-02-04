VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is already looking for a new coach.
Even though head Valdosta High School football coach Alan Rodemaker is looking for a new school board vote to keep his job.
The job posting for head varsity football coach was posted Tuesday to the Valdosta City Schools website.
The posting comes after five members of the Valdosta Board of Education voted not to renew Rodemaker's contract at a Jan. 28 meeting.
School board members who voted to keep Rodemaker were Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley. Those opposed were Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown.
Rodemaker told The Valdosta Daily Times last week he was “blindsided” by the vote and has since retained the representation of lawyers Sam Dennis and John Holt.
In a letter addressed to the school board, Dennis asked that a re-vote be held and that the Feb. 11 meeting be moved to the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center to have more space for people to attend.
“This meeting will have a high level of interest by a large number of citizens,” the letter states.
The Valdosta Board of Education has moved its Feb. 11 meeting to the Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. The meeting will begin 7 p.m., school officials said.
There will also be a public forum 6 p.m., Feb. 27, at Pinevale.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.