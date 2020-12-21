VHS participates in historic coding event

Submitted PhotoHunter Beyer, Dajohn Davis, Jeremiah Davis, Parker Jackson, Mason Thompson, Cameron White, Crystal Wang, teacher Kendal Daughtrey participated in historic coding event. Online students included Londen Jenkins, Madeline Mabry, Imauri Johnson, Sabrina Jones and Devin Lancaster.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School's computer science class participated in the world's largest coding event in documented history, "The Hour of Code." 

In partnership with code.org, the VHS students created an app, school officials said in a statement. 

Third-place winner of the app creation is Crystal Wang; second-place winner is Parker Jackson; first-place, grand-prize winner of a waterproof bluetooth speaker is Mason Thompson, school officials said.

