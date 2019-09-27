VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School senior Briana Breeden was named the 2019 homecoming queen during halftime of the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Beaufort Eagles football game.
Breeden is a varsity football, competition, and basketball cheerleader and a member of the Beta Club, Interact Club and AVID, school officials said. After graduation, Breeden plans to attend Kennesaw State University as a biology major.
Homecoming king Abel Norwood is a member of the varsity Wildcat football team (#16). Norwood’s future plans include attending college and pursuing a degree in sports medicine.
