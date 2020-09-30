VALDOSTA – Every system making up the Coastal Plains Regional Educational Service Agency submitted their grade-level system winners for the Young Georgia Authors contest.
Out of 156 entries submitted, Valdosta High School had two Coastal Plains RESA-level winners; Oluwatoni "Toni" Salami and Kathryn Plumb were two of the 12 winners, city school officials said in a statement.
Salami's "Confessions of a Nigerian American" and Plumb's "Here and Now, Forever" have been entered in the state Young Georgia Authors contest, school officials said.
