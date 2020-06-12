VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School will move forward with its scheduled in-person graduation but there will not be a prom.
The class of 2020 graduation is still scheduled to take place 8:30 p.m., June 26, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, city school officials said in a Facebook statement. Detailed instructions will be sent to graduates June 17.
Prom was scheduled to take place the following day but the school has stated there is “truly no way to maintain a controlled, socially distant environment.”
A graduation survey has been posted on the Valdosta High School Facebook page to provide input on the upcoming ceremony. The school added it is consulting with local emergency management officials to create a safe graduation plan.
