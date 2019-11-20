VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Interact students Sage Steedley, Dillon Bush and Sawyer Lehman joined Rotary Club members, Nancy Muldowney, John Williams and Mike Muldowney at the weekly Rotary Club luncheon earlier this month at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Williams is the liaison between Valdosta High School's Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Valdosta, school officials said. Mike Muldowney is the district governor for District 6920, which represents 63 Rotary Clubs in southeast Georgia.
