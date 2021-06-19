VHS hosts youth baseball clinic

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta High School baseball team hosted a camp for youth at Bazemore Field June 15-17. Campers from ages 5-12 were invited out to learn skills and drills from fellow Wildcat varsity baseball players, as well as the varsity coaches.
“I really enjoy being able to host this camp for the younger guys,” head varsity baseball coach Brad Porter said. “This is an opportunity for these guys to get out here and learn the fundamentals of baseball. That is to learn the game of baseball, while having fun doing it.
“I am glad that we were able to do it. With everything that happened last year, the season being cut short and the pandemic, we were not able to do it, so we have not had this camp since 2019. “
The camp saw good numbers, as about 25 players had the opportunity to learn how to play the game the right way, as well as have fun doing it. Campers’ ages were spread very evenly.
“It is always great to see the little guys come out,” Porter said. “Every day is a great day to start playing baseball. We had a great showing with the younger group, and I am glad they came out to learn.
“We were also glad to see some of the middle school players that we will have a chance to see in the next couple of years. It sort of gives us the chance to get some early evaluations, as well as spend some one-on-one time with them and get them better. “
The campers began their day by getting some stretches in while they were in the dugout before they hit the field to play catch with some of the varsity players.
“I am very proud of our varsity players,” Porter said. “We had about half the team out here all three days, with guys rotating in and out as they could. These guys were here from 9-12, have weights at 12:30 and games at 4 on Tuesday, and a doubleheader on Wednesday. It helps having those guys here to teach the younger guys our brand of baseball and what we want to accomplish. It just makes me excited that they want to pour into the kids and teach them and grow them.”
With the varsity players assisting the coaches and teaching the players the game more, it falls in line with the mantra that the team lives by.
“Leave a legacy behind that is more than your stats,” Porter said. “I let these guys know how important this is all the time, and with them coming out and spending their mornings here, they are leaving that legacy behind.”
After the players got warmed up with the stretches and catching with the varsity players, they were split up into infield and outfield groups, where they were able to work on the fundamentals of their positions.
The infield players received instructions on how to catch ground balls and turn them to first base, while one of the middle school athletes was able to work on his ability to catch and tag.
In the outfield, players were instructed on the proper methods of catching balls throw high in the air, while also working on drills to work together.
“These drills are giving the athletes an introduction to the program that we run,” Porter said. “It is also allowing them to see what we want to achieve together.”
The athletes then went batting cages, where they were introduced to three different stages of hitting, so they can make proper contact on the ball.
Campers were first instructed on hitting the ball off of the tee, so that they had the proper swinging motion. They were also instructed on hitting the ball while having one foot off the ground, as well as the full motion of swinging on a live pitch.
“It has been a great experience overall for us,” Porter said. “I am enjoying watching the campers work, as well as seeing the varsity players being positive and encouraging the campers to hustle and give their best.”
After each station, the players were instructed on the importance of cleaning the areas and picking up after themselves, life lessons that will extend well beyond the baseball field.
“Coaching is about more than just teaching them the game,” Porter said. “We are also tasked with teaching them to be great young men, on and off the field.”
Players were provided a snack, before moving along to a game competition to see who could score the most points in five pitches. Each group had a winner, including JR Rowland of the sixth grade. The winners earned a Valdosta Wildcats baseball hat.
After the campers were given their camp T-shirt, they were split into teams to play a game of Wiffle ball, which has always been a highlight of the camp.
“Every year, the players look forward to this game that we play at the end of the camp,” Porter said. “We have had some intense competition, including in 2019, when one of the players got a huge home run in the game. He is actually a player in the program now.”
The Wildcats continue to finish out their summer league baseball, while staying ready for the season that picks back up in January.
