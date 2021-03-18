VALDOSTA – The inaugural Valdosta High School Freshman Fair for rising ninth graders has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, for parents and future VHS Wildcats.
The event will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, school officials said.
The event will be the kickoff for Valdosta High School 2021-22 ninth-grade registration.
There will be information about course offerings, CTAE pathways, clubs and "everything else you need to know while planning your freshman year at VHS," school officials said.
