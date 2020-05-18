VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host a "drive-through" graduation 6 p.m. Friday, May 22.
City school officials ask students to wear their caps and gowns and ride on the passenger side of their automobiles, according to a statement released by Valdosta City Schools.
"Families are encouraged to ride in the car with their graduates to participate in the celebration, only one car per graduate," school officials said.
The event will be live-streamed so friends and families can watch from their homes: (https://bit.ly/VHSDriveThru).
To participate:
– Line up begins 5:30 pm at the main gate of Valdosta High School, do not arrive any earlier, school officials said.
– Sgt. Sabrina Smith along with other members of the Valdosta Police Department will assist with directions.
– The procession will officially be led by valedictorian in car one, salutatorian in car two and third honor graduate in car three. "These students will ride in limousines and their families are encouraged to ride with them," school officials said.
– Family members can ride along with graduates as long as they are following all traffic and safety laws.
– Graduates should wear caps and gowns and be seated on the passenger side of the automobile.
– Everyone must remain inside the vehicle at all times.
– Cars should pull to the front of the school and give the graduate's full name to the person on the mic. At this time, graduates will pose for a photo as they are given their diploma.
– After receiving the diploma, cars are to follow the procession off the campus.
The administration teams of Valdosta High School, Valdosta Early College Academy, and Horne Learning Center are working to make May 22, the day our graduation ceremony was to be held, as special as possible for the phenomenal Class of 2020.
The announced plans for a traditional, face-to-face graduation ceremony at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday, June 26, are still valid, school officials said.
Further details will be shared with the class June 17.
