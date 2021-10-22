VHS hosts college fair

VALDOSTA — A college fair is coming to Valdosta High School Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Probe College Fair allows students and their parents to meet representatives of many colleges and universities. It is part of the Probe College Fair Tour, which sponsors similar events around Georgia, according to a statement from Probe.

The program is managed by the Georgia Education Articulation Committee, which encourages students to pursue higher education, according to the Probe website.

The fair is free, but pre-registration is required and is available at the website www.gaprobe.org.

The fair will be held from 6-8 p.m. at VHS, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.

Colleges and universities planning to take part at the VHS fair include:

 Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Albany State University

Albany Technical College

Andrew College

Auburn University

Augusta University

Brewton-Parker College

Clayton State University

College of Coastal Georgia

Columbia College

Columbus State University

Dalton State

East Georgia State College

Emmanuel College

Florida Memorial University

Fort Valley State University

Full Sail University

Georgia College & State University

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Military College

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Georgia State University

Georgia Student Finance Commission

Kennesaw State University

LaGrange College

Mercer University

Middle Georgia State University

Oglethorpe University

Piedmont University

Point University

Regent University

Reinhardt University

Savannah State University

South Georgia State College

The Citadel

The University of Alabama

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville

Thomas University

Truett McConnell University

Tuskegee University

University of Georgia

University of Mississippi

University of North Georgia

University of West Georgia

Valdosta State University

Webber International University

Wesleyan College

Wiregrass Technical College

