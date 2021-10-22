VHS hosts college fair

VALDOSTA — A college fair is coming to Valdosta High School Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Probe College Fair allows students and their parents to meet representatives of many colleges and universities. It is part of the Probe College Fair Tour, which sponsors similar events around Georgia, according to a statement from Probe.
The program is managed by the Georgia Education Articulation Committee, which encourages students to pursue higher education, according to the Probe website.
The fair is free, but pre-registration is required and is available at the website www.gaprobe.org.
The fair will be held from 6-8 p.m. at VHS, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Colleges and universities planning to take part at the VHS fair include:
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Albany State University
Albany Technical College
Andrew College
Auburn University
Augusta University
Brewton-Parker College
Clayton State University
College of Coastal Georgia
Columbia College
Columbus State University
Dalton State
East Georgia State College
Emmanuel College
Florida Memorial University
Fort Valley State University
Full Sail University
Georgia College & State University
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Military College
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Georgia State University
Georgia Student Finance Commission
Kennesaw State University
LaGrange College
Mercer University
Middle Georgia State University
Oglethorpe University
Piedmont University
Point University
Regent University
Reinhardt University
Savannah State University
South Georgia State College
The Citadel
The University of Alabama
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
Thomas University
Truett McConnell University
Tuskegee University
University of Georgia
University of Mississippi
University of North Georgia
University of West Georgia
Valdosta State University
Webber International University
Wesleyan College
Wiregrass Technical College
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.