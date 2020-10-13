VHS homecoming king, queen named

Submitted PhotoThe Valdosta High School homecoming court was announced during halftime of the Winnersville Classic. Aalah Brown and Ahkira Bennett were named the 2020 VHS homecoming king and queen.

Submitted Photo

