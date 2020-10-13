featured VHS homecoming king, queen named Oct 13, 2020 2 hrs ago Submitted PhotoThe Valdosta High School homecoming court was announced during halftime of the Winnersville Classic. Aalah Brown and Ahkira Bennett were named the 2020 VHS homecoming king and queen. Submitted Photo The Valdosta High School homecoming court was announced during halftime of the Winnersville Classic. Aalah Brown and Ahkira Bennett were named the 2020 VHS homecoming king and queen. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Homecoming Court Valdosta High School School Queen Photo Aalah Brown Winnersville Classic Recommended for you Online Poll Given the number of virus-related game cancellations, should the high school football season continue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesValdosta police seek "armed and dangerous" murder suspectArrest made in Valdosta, Lowndes store robberiesSecond Dollar General robbed in LowndesDeese to leave Wild Adventure; Vigue takes overUPDATE: Hahira man arrested in Daytona Beach murderSuspect in Tift girl's death arrested in LowndesPolice seek suspect in Valdosta pharmacy robberyState officials, school district sued over school reopeningLowndes cases rise by more than 30 overnightControversial Lake Park rezoning request withdrawn Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
