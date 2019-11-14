VALDOSTA – The guidance department at Valdosta High School will host Georgia Apply to College Days in the media center 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The goal of Georgia Apply to College is to provide all Georgia high school seniors with the opportunity to apply to college with a focus on providing assistance as they navigate the college application process, school officials said.
Leading up to the event, seniors are encouraged to research colleges and gather the information needed for the college application process (i.e. test scores and application fees). There will be several local colleges available in the media center to include Valdosta State University, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Georgia Military College and South Georgia State College.
They will be available to help the students with their applications and answer any questions that they have.
Seniors are encouraged to stop by and put in their college applications on these selected dates, school officials said. Seniors can also stop by the guidance office to pick up the Georgia Apply to College student prep sheets. If they have any questions, they can speak with their counselors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.