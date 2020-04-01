VALDOSTA – Potentially hiring a new football coach tops the agenda of a planned city school board meeting.
The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to have an online board meeting Thursday, April 2. The meeting agenda, which can be found on the Valdosta City Schools website, states that during executive session, there will be a head football coach vacancy discussion.
Executive sessions are private and not viewable by the public, but after the session a vote is set to take place regarding the “new hire, one head football coach” at Valdosta High School.
On Jan. 28, the school board voted 5-4 not to renew the contract of VHS head football coach Alan Rodemaker. A second vote was held Feb. 11 with the same 5-4 results.
Since then, Rodemaker's wife, Leah Rodemaker, has filed a lawsuit in Lowndes County Superior Court against Valdosta school board members Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown – the five members who voted against renewing his contract.
In the lawsuit, Leah Rodemaker asks the court to block any attempt to replace Alan Rodemaker, for the former coach's contract to be renewed for one year starting July 1, unless "they can show a meaningful, non-racial reason" for his non-renewal. She has also requested a trial before a jury of 12.
The Valdosta City School Board will conduct its meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, via videoconference. People can follow the meeting by logging into zoom.us/j/106795331.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.