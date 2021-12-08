VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Fine Arts Department presents its annual "Christmas Spectacular" 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, school officials said in a statement.
VHS Fine Arts hosts 'Christmas Spectacular'
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Exit 11 slated for bridge replacement
- Police: Wreck kills one in Valdosta
- Christmas in Valdosta: Parade, Nutcracker, Crescent events this weekend
- Film focuses on Southside stories
- Police: Bicyclist killed in accident
- RICHARDS: Business About Town
- SGMC stabilizes patient count
- Deputies and clergy man checkpoints
- Valdosta attorney running for Superior Court judge
- No. 5 Blazers bounce No. 10 Bulldogs to reach D-II semifinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.